The president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, has summoned this Wednesday the sovereignist political forces – the independentistas and En Comú Podem – to explore the complicity aroused by his proposal for a “common front” to face the electoral advance of the general elections of the month of July. The previous one of the individual meetings has been the control session to the Government in the Parliament and, according to the interventions of these groups, nothing seems to indicate that the republicans manage to get away with it. Junts insists on a unit in Madrid that until now ERC has vehemently rejected. The head of the opposition, the socialist Salvador Illa, has taken advantage of his turn to criticize the attempt to forge a country consensus without counting on them -they are the first force in the Chamber- and attribute Aragonès’s offer to the loss of orientation of his Executive. “Catalonia does not need fronts, but a good government”, he has snapped at him.

The control session has staged the electoral hangover of a municipal election in which ERC has lost one out of every three votes it had obtained in 2019, thus plummeting from first position to third in voting. Some elections in which, at the state level, the socialist defeat -except in Catalonia- has led President Pedro Sánchez to advance the general ones. Aragonès sees in this decision of the leader of the PSOE a surrender “I don’t know who gives the game for lost from the start. I don’t. You won’t find me here. Because the one who calls early elections and already considers the others the winners and calls for a reaction is not me, he is the president of the Spanish Government ”, he said. President.

Aragonès had previously been criticized because last Tuesday, he presented his idea of ​​a “common front” framing it as an instrument of resistance against a right-wing government and not as an electoral element to triumph at the polls in July. “Defending Catalonia from the PP and Vox involves winning the PP and Vox at the polls and reissuing the progressive government. We do not give up, we come to win, for a new left-wing government ”, the leader of the commons, Jéssica Albiach, had snapped at him. In Comú Podem she will meet with Aragonès, but she has made it clear that his red line is the group founded by Carles Puigdemont. “With Junts not even around the corner,” she added.

The leader of the Junts ranks, Albert Batet, has insisted on his idea of ​​a single list so that the pro-independence formations can attend together on 23-J and thus maximize the results, although making it clear that it must be “a pro-independence front”. The Republicans, after the experience at the regional level of Junts pel Sí, in 2016, reject that formula. Aragonès, in order to try not to close the debate on its feet, has been open to hearing all the proposals but without acquiring any commitment. “I could come here with a list, but I won’t even hint at it”, he has justified himself.

The president of Junts, Laura Borràs, was the first to take up the gauntlet of the proposal from the head of the Government and will be at the meeting this afternoon. Even Puigdemont himself, via Twitter, has expressed his reservations about the announcements from the Republicans and they believe that the ‘no’ to the unitary list will be the definitive proof of the ERC’s lack of will to achieve a real independence unity. Aragonès has tried to calm things down by accepting that it is not possible “in 24 hours” to put an end to the dynamic of constant reproaches, but that the current political landscape can serve to “begin to generate a turning point”.

The CUP will also attend, which is also not clear about the intentions of the Republicans. For them, the decision has more to do with ERC’s poor results at the polls than with a real will to re-seed secessionism. The deputy Eulàlia Reguant has accused him of changing the script “by hitting the ballot” and has asked him to reflect on whether the policy of pact and dialogue with the Socialists could be the reason for the demobilization of the vote in the past elections.

The PSC does not feel challenged by Aragonès’s proposal at all. The president proposed last Tuesday that this front achieve, among other things, allow the pacts that are now being negotiated in the City Councils and supra-municipal entities to be closed in a pro-independence key, ensure that the secessionist majority maintains the presidency of Parliament and find formulas to guarantee a “strong Government” (now it is monocolor and only has 33 of 152 deputies. For Salvador Illa, the new idea is a new “change of course” and, he has said, so many turns are a sign of “a disorientation.” Catalonia does not need fronts, Catalonia needs a good government, clear ideas and firm convictions to prosper and advance”. And he took the opportunity to recall the reality of the parliamentary arch: It cannot be said that a country consensus is being worked for “apart from the first party in Catalonia”.

