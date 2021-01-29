The Friday night game between the VfB Stuttgart and FSV Mainz 05 didn’t provide an awful lot of surprises. After a rather uneventful first half, the home side secured the deserved 2-0 victory in the second half with two goals.
Saša Kalajdžić scored the first Stuttgart goal in the 55th minute. The Austrian prevailed in the aerial duel against Moussa Niakhaté and headed an outstanding cross from Borna Sosa to make it 1-0.
With the second goal, the Swabians made it even better. Levin Öztunali and Stefan Bell from Mainz prevented each other from attempting a shot on goal outside the opposing penalty area, which allowed Silas Wamangituka to collect the ball for a counterattack. The 21-year-old Congolese sprinted over 70 meters across the pitch without much resistance, and in the end callously overcame Mainz keeper Robin Zentner in a one-on-one.
After this victory, Stuttgart will finish the 19th matchday in tenth place in the table, Mainz meanwhile as penultimate in the table could lose the connection to the relegation rank if Cologne scored points at the weekend.