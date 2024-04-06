Here's where to sign to consent Sovereign People's Democracy to stand in the European elections on 8-9 June.

DSP voice out of chorus compared to mainstream of the majority and the opposition, especially – but not only – on the war in Ukraine.

Co-founder Marco Rizzo writes (together with Francesco Toscano):

We inform you where you can sign ✍️ at the banquets of Democracy Sovereign Popular. https://dovefirmare.it/ every day the list is updated. Come sign and spread the message. Thank you