Highlights: Purchase of sixth installment of government gold bond scheme will open from 31 August

This time the price of gold bond has been kept at Rs 5,117 per gram.

The sixth series of the Golden Bond Scheme 2020-21 will open on August 31 and close on September 4.

Earlier, the issue price of the fifth series of gold bonds opened from August 3 to August 7 was Rs 5,334 per gram.

Mumbai

The purchase of the sixth installment of the government gold bond scheme will open from August 31. The Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Friday that this time the price of gold bond has been kept at Rs 5,117 per gram. According to the statement, the sixth series of the Government Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21 will open on August 31 and close on September 4. Earlier, the issue price of the fifth series gold bond opened from August 3 to August 7 was Rs 5,334 per gram.

The RBI said that the price of gold bond is based on the average closing price of gold of 99.9 per cent purity in the last three trading days of the previous week from the week it was presented. For the current series, this calculation has been made at an average closing price of Rs 5,117 per gram from 26 August to 28 August 2020.

India ranks 72nd in terms of average salary, know who is number one

A digital payment for the purchase of gold bonds will get a rebate of Rs 50 per gram. The bond price for such investors will be Rs 5,067 per gram. The Government of India issues gold bonds on behalf of the Government of India. The government introduced the scheme in November 2015 to reduce gold imports in the country. In FY 2019-20, the Reserve Bank issued gold bonds worth Rs 2,316.37 crore i.e. 6.13 tonnes in ten installments.