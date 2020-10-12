How much gold will I get The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said in a statement that the issue price of gold bonds has been fixed at Rs 5,051 per gram. The bond price is Rs 5,051 per gram based on the average closing price of 999 purity gold in the last three trading days of the previous week from the subscription period. The government, in consultation with RBI, has decided to give a rebate of Rs 50 per gram to investors applying online and making payments through digital. The gold bond price for such investors will be Rs 5,001 per gram.

Where and how to get gold In the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme, a person can buy up to 400 grams of gold bonds in a financial year. There is a minimum investment of one gram. You can save tax by investing in this scheme. The bonds will be restricted for sale to trustee individuals, HUFs, trusts, universities and charitable institutions. The maximum subscription limit would be 4 kg per person, 4 kg for HUF and 20 kg for trusts and the same per financial year (April-March).

PAN is important Investor PAN is required with every SGB application. All Commercial Banks (excluding RRBs, Small Finance Banks and Payments Banks), Post Offices, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange or through direct agents to receive applications and customers All services are authorized to be provided.

What is Sovereign Gold Bond In Sovereign Gold Bonds, the investor does not get gold in physical form. It is safer than physical gold. As far as purity is concerned, its accuracy cannot be doubted due to its electronic form. It will be subject to long term capital gains tax after three years (Capital gains tax will not be levied till maturity) while you can use it for loan. If you talk about redemptions, you can redeem it anytime after five years.

Investors trust on gold ETFs Investors’ confidence in gold ETFs remains. It has invested in it for the sixth consecutive month in the midst of the Corona crisis. According to the data, investors invested Rs 597 crore in September. 908 crore was invested in August also. Talking about this year, an investment of Rs 5,957 crore has been made so far in this gold ETF. Experts say that investor confidence has increased due to recent returns in Gold ETFs.

Benefits of buying gold bonds Gold bonds will get an interest of 2.5% per annum. Investors also get the facility to buy a bond of at least 1 gram. Investors also have the facility to take loans against gold bonds. Both capital and interest are guaranteed by the government (sovereign). Individuals will not have to pay long term capital gains tax. Gold bonds can be used as collaterals to borrow money. Apart from this, TDS is not deducted when investing in gold bonds.

RBI is issuing Sovereign Gold Bond 2020-21 on behalf of the Government of India. Gold bonds can be taken in multiples of one gram of gold. Its duration is eight years and after five years it also has the option to opt out. A minimum of one gram of gold can be invested in gold bonds and the maximum investment limit for the common man is four kilograms.