50 rupees discount on digital payment A digital payment for the purchase of gold bonds will get a rebate of Rs 50 per gram. The bond price for such investors will be Rs 5,067 per gram. The Government of India issues gold bonds on behalf of the Government of India. The government introduced the scheme in November 2015 to reduce gold imports in the country. In FY 2019-20, the Reserve Bank issued gold bonds worth Rs 2,316.37 crore i.e. 6.13 tonnes in ten installments.

Who issues Sovereign Gold Bond Sovereign gold bonds are issued by the Reserve Bank of India on behalf of the government. The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme was launched in 2015 with the objective of reducing the demand for physical gold and transferring a portion of domestic savings to financial savings. The issue price of sovereign gold bonds is determined by the India Bullion and Jewelers Association based on the latest closing price for 999 purity gold.

How much gold can you buy In this scheme, a person can buy a maximum of 500 grams of gold bonds in 1 financial year. The minimum investment is one gram. The issue date of this installment of the gold bond has been fixed from 31 August to 4 September. Bonds are subject to liquidity on stock exchanges within a fortnight of issue. Its special thing is that the investor gets the benefit of increasing the price of gold. Along with this, they also get a guaranteed fixed interest of 2.5 percent on the investment value.

Tax will be saved At the same time, these bonds have a duration of eight years and premature withdrawal can be done only after the 5th year. It will be subject to long-term capital gains tax after 3 years (capital gains tax will not be levied on maturity. At the same time, you can use it for loans. You can save tax by investing in this scheme.

The RBI said that the price of gold bond is based on the average closing price of gold of 99.9 per cent purity in the last three trading days of the previous week from the week it was presented. For the current series, it has been calculated at an average closing price of Rs 5,117 per gram from 26 August to 28 August 2020.