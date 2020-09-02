This way you will get a discount of Rs 500 per 10 grams Digital payment for the purchase of gold bonds will get a discount of Rs 50 per gram i.e. Rs 500 per 10 grams. For such investors, the bond price will be Rs 5,067 per gram i.e. Rs 50,670 per 10 gram. That is, on the purchase of gold bonds online, you will get more cheaper due to the discount of 50 rupees per gram already getting cheap price from the market.

Who and why issue Sovereign Gold Bond? The government’s gold bonds are issued by the Reserve Bank of India. The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme was launched in 2015 with the objective of reducing the demand for physical gold and transferring a portion of domestic savings to financial savings. The issue price of sovereign gold bonds is determined by the India Bullion and Jewelers Association based on the latest closing price for 999 purity gold. In FY 2019-20, the Reserve Bank issued gold bonds worth Rs 2,316.37 crore i.e. 6.13 tonnes in ten installments.

How much gold can you buy? In this scheme of government, a person or a Hindu undivided family ie HUF can buy gold bonds up to a maximum of 4 kg in 1 financial year. However, if this gold is bought by a trust or any other similar institution, then it can buy up to 20 kg of gold. At the same time, it is necessary to invest at least one gram in it.

How long is the chance to buy cheap gold? The date of issue of this installment of the gold bond has been fixed from 31 August to 4 September. That is, this scheme will be closed after 4 September. Earlier the scheme opened on 1 August and closed on 7 August. This was the fifth series of the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme, in which the price of gold per gram was fixed at Rs 5,334, while this time gold is cheaper than that.

Tax will be saved At the same time, these bonds have a duration of eight years and premature withdrawal can be done only after the 5th year. It will be subject to long-term capital gains tax after 3 years (capital gains tax will not be levied on maturity. At the same time, you can use it for loans. You can also save tax by investing in this scheme. So do calculus today and buy cheap gold.

The purchase of the sixth installment of the government gold bond scheme has been opened since August 31. The Reserve Bank of India has said in a statement that this time the price of gold bond has been kept at Rs 5,117 per gram. The sixth series of the Government Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21 has opened from 31 August. For the current series, this calculation has been fixed at Rs 5,117 per gram i.e. Rs 51,170 per 10 gram at an average closing price of 26 August to 28 August 2020. It is interesting here that you can buy this cheap gold being given by the government more cheaply. Let’s know how to buy gold per 10 grams more cheaply.