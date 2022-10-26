Cairo (Etihad)

Ayman Soliman, CEO of the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, and Eng. Khaled Mahmoud Abbas, Chairman and Managing Director of the Administrative Capital for Urban Development, affirmed the competitiveness of the investment environment in Egypt, with its attractive opportunities and returns. This came during a session “presenting investment opportunities in Egypt”, within the activities of the economic forum, which is organized on the first day within the agenda of the celebration of 50 years of Emirati-Egyptian relations.

Ayman Suleiman pointed out that cooperation between sovereign funds globally is an experience that has proven successful in providing investment mechanisms, elements and principles, an experience that has not become a luxury, pointing out that “the United Arab Emirates was one of the first countries to launch sovereign funds in the world, and it had great effort and credit. In benefiting others, to start launching sovereign funds.”

Regarding the Egyptian Sovereign Fund, Soliman said: “The Egyptian Sovereign Fund differs in its form and mechanisms from the rest of the international funds, because it works to explore wealth in Egypt, in areas such as tourism, the Suez Canal, and the information and technological infrastructure, in order to create wealth that must be exploited,” adding that: “The Egyptian Fund works with a sectoral methodology, where it selects sectors that reflect investment opportunities or that have opportunities for growth, and there are millions of citizens in Egypt who need many services that can be invested in, which fills the investment gap, as returns from investment in the Egyptian market are compensated. Significantly any expected or potential losses.

On investing in the Egyptian sovereign fund, Soliman said: “The fund aims to shed light on the success stories of investing in Egypt, and transfer them to any other country, whether in the Middle East or Africa. For example, in the agricultural field, there are many areas and investment opportunities in cooperation, agriculture, agricultural manufacturing, information infrastructure, infrastructure, the green economy, as well as financial inclusion and non-bank financial services.” Soliman concluded his speech by saying: “The investment opportunity in the administrative capital stems from its market value. The sovereign fund has two opportunities in the administrative capital, the first with the increase in activities related to the new administrative capital, and the second to re-exploit the buildings that will be vacated in the city center.”

For his part, Eng. Khaled Mahmoud Abbas, Chairman and Managing Director of the Administrative Capital for Urban Development, said, “The new administrative capital is not a capital within the capital, Cairo is the Egyptian capital, but the administrative capital will represent the economic and political side, to work on returning Old Cairo to Its cultural and civilized history,” he explained, “The company was established in 2016, and it is one of the largest specialized companies in the world,” pointing out that the Egyptian government, the House of Representatives and the Egyptian Senate will move to it by next year.

Abbas pointed out: “The New Administrative Capital is the first smart city in Egypt, because of its infrastructure. There is no smart infrastructure on 40 acres in the world. This is the area of ​​the new capital, and that it is completely managed through a control center, and therefore investment in the Administrative Capital is an opportunity.” Very good, especially in services and administration.

Abbas stressed that “investment opportunities in the administrative capital are numerous, and it is targeted to move between one and 1.5 million citizens in the first phase to the new administrative capital, in addition to investment opportunities in facilities management as well.”