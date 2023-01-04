Increase in ECB rates, fears for Italy, the weakest link in Euroland

“Borrowing has become more expensive for governments” but “despite the increase in interest rates, public debt can remain on a solid path”. Important words of reassurance, those that come right from BCE in a recent study on his blog, titled “Tax Policy: From Free to Affordable Lunch.” Words that come at the right time, especially for Italy, which according to a Financial Times survey would be the Euroland country most susceptible to a debt crisis following the rate hike of the ECB and the fact that the Eurotwer will buy fewer bonds in the coming months.

Rate increase, Italy at risk of crisis. The ECB dampens: “Debts remain on solid paths”

But the concern raised by nine out of ten economists in a survey by the Financial Times has shaken the prompt response of the ECB, which at first acknowledges: “The taxi of government debt are increased significantly due to high inflation and the normalization of monetary policy. Even the investors have become more reluctant to hold riskier assets. Furthermore, they pay attention to the sustainability of public debt, especially in countries with large liabilities”. Aspects that have both “contributed to the increase in sovereign bond spreads”. But then he adds: “Another aspect to consider is that higher inflation tends to improve some key fiscal sustainability data”. Given that, “for a given amount of outstanding debt, a higher nominal GDP means that the debt-to-GDP ratio decreases”.

Rate increase, Italy at risk of crisis. Crosetto: “Debt? I struggle to understand the choices of the ECB”

A reply, those of the ECB, which also comes as a result of perplexity expressed by the Minister of Defence Guido Crosettointerviewed by Republic after the alarm from the Financial Times. “The country’s economic conditions risk worsening if ‘external protections’ are lacking which have helped in recent years. Because of this I struggle to understand the reasons that prompted the ECB to change its policy on the purchase of European government bonds, in a moment that is already economically very complex, in some ways dramatic, such as the one the world and the EU in particular are going through”.

And he comments: “Just look at the budget law; over twenty billion more, compared to last year, to pay the interest on the public debt. Without inflation and interest rates, more investments would have been made in the economy and the increase in excise taxes on petrol or the cut in the revaluation of some pensions would have been averted”.

