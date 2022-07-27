Sovereign and Popular Italy, lists almost ready. Now the collection of signatures

We must try to beat the system that created this time trap, with the date of August 20 to collect 40,000 signatures in every corner of Italy



SOVEREIGN and POPULAR ITALY. We are ready. The lists are practically finished. We are and will always be united with those who rebel against the system, we still consider future allies even those who, for now, do not want to be there. We met and saw everyone. Now let’s do what the political phase demands.

In addition to the parties and organizations of Still Italy, Communist Party, Reconquer Italy, Civil Action, Republican Revival, No Dragons Committees, United Italy and many others. Together with the leaders Francesco Toscano, Marco Rizzo, Stefano D’Andrea, Antonio Ingroia, Francesca Donato, Igor Camilli, Antonella D’Angeli and Francesco Nappi we will have the presence and support of personalities from the no Green Pass struggles and against warmongering Atlanticism such as: Giorgio Bianchi, Paolo Borgognone, Daniele Giovanardi, Fulvio Grimaldi, Lambrenedetto, Enzo Pennetta, Gianni Vattimo, Andrea Zhok and many others.

It will be official in a few hours. Now we have to try to beat the system that created this time trap, with the date of August 20 to collect 40 thousand signatures in every corner of Italy. In a few days the ball passes to you, passes to us … we will all do it together. To work, to fight!

Read also: Center-right, Salvini: “The names of important ministers before the elections” Draghi disheartened, Grillo sinks Conte, Fedriga opens the Draghi diary Giorgia Meloni premier? Green light from its international connections Lauretta of miracles, Boldry returns in search of a seat Mara Carfagna (sora hesitates) also makes her choice Piombino, the Russian anti-gas ship is a danger: the green transition stops Anti-fascist crimes: a date for those who were killed after the war Obsessive and insistent courtship: that’s when it can lead to a crime Giacomoni: “The Democratic Party wants the tax & spend, FI flat tax and raise pensions” Financial advisors, market share tripled in 10 years Hera, in the half-year revenues flew to 8.9 billion, up by 112.8% Campari returns as a protagonist at Biennale Cinema 2022

Subscribe to the newsletter

