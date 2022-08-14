The symbol was deposited at the Viminale of Italy Sovereign and Popular



Marco Rizzo, Antonio Ingroia and Emanuele Dessi ‘have deposited the electoral mark of the’ Sovereign and Popular Italy ‘list at the Viminale. “We want a sovereign and popular Italy, as our symbol says. The political leader is Giovanna Colone, a school worker who was suspended for the vaccine affair. We wanted to personify what we want to represent: one of the people who suffered, “Rizzo said.

Toscano has instead assured that they will soon complete the collection of signatures. There is incredible enthusiasm. We can count on the support of many people who have stormed our banquets throughout Italy “, announcing that” all four “those present at the Viminale” will be candidates. “In fact, Dessi will present himself in the Senate, while Rizzo, Ingroia and Toscano in the Chamber. Why vote for Italy as Sovereign and Popular and not Italexit? “Comparison – says Toscano – he has always expressed an Atlanticist position, I have never heard from him express the need to open a multipolar season. Our enemy, however – the president of sovereign Italy reiterated – is Draghi and the system that has closed Italians at home “.

