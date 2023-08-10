In mid-August they will be super busy in the lane. Like every day of this month, which in Soverato – a tourist resort in Calabria, also the heart of an intense nightlife – is a month of full-scale work for paediatricians. “The daily accesses of patients to the ward have practically doubled in recent weeks compared to the average for the rest of the year”. Motor of the summer Sos of the children? Small incidents such as “stings of weever or jellyfish and this year, in the very hot days we have experienced since July, a particularly significant number of cases of heat fever”. Telling the summer of paediatricians in the most popular seaside resorts, such as those on which the green flag of beaches suitable for children flies, is Giuseppe Tuccio, manager in charge of the Pediatrics Operational Unit of the hospital of Soverato, a Calabrian municipality that it earned the green flag way back in 2009, and for fifteen years it has kept the banner assigned by paediatricians.

In many years of life in the ward, the white coat tells Adnkronos Salute, he has seen a lot. Soverato on summer evenings is invaded by young people who arrive from all over the region. But from this August 2023 Tuccio can also report a “positive note: fortunately we have not yet had access” of teenagers “due to alcoholic intoxication or ethyl coma, compared to the worrying data we had last year and two years earlier. Years in which we had observed an ever lower average age: patients aged 13-14, more girls than boys. It was hard having to call parents at night to say that their children were hospitalized for alcoholic intoxication. And it’s not a good thing when they rush into the ward and find the boys attached to drips and catheters”.

So much so that “last year we tried to make families and club managers aware of this issue, inviting them to be careful, and this year I must say that with great pleasure and surprise we have not had any cases. Saturday nights here in Pediatrics were terrible, hardly anyone wanted to do them anymore, because there was the risk of finding even 2 or 3 very young people in these conditions”. In August 2022 “there were about ten hospitalizations for alcoholic intoxication, concentrated in particular at the weekend”. This year, however, less ‘movida pain’, but a higher number of problems linked to the great heat: “In July, many dehydrated children arrived at the hospital with high fever and the typical signs of heatstroke”.

The activity in Pediatrics begins to intensify as early as June in Soverato. “As soon as schools close, internal tourism and summer migration to second homes kicks off. Big cities like Catanzaro and Lamezia are slowly emptied, and the resident population of towns like Soverato grows,” explains Tuccio. Then there are the tourists from outside the region. “We also see children who, being on holiday, rightly do not have the reference of the family pediatrics in their area and therefore for every problem, from the most important to the most banal, they come to the hospital”.

“We have had families who, as soon as they arrived, found their child with a high fever – says Tuccio – In some cases the problems can be more significant and risk ruining the holiday, due to the need to spend several days getting in and out of the hospital, or facing short hospital stays, or still undergoing antibiotic therapy that perhaps does not allow you to go to the beach for 4-5 days. This is regrettable. Then come the most disparate pathologies and cases: children who go fishing and run into the weever, which is a harmless little fish but has poisonous stings, so the hand and arm swell and end up in the emergency room”. And completes this series “the attack of the jellyfish, and less important dermatological pathologies”.

Still on the days of peak temperatures, “a more considerable influx was also recorded for diarrhea and gastroenteritis linked to food contamination, which become more probable with the heat”. Tuccio over the years has also been able to see live diseases that are no longer seen in these latitudes. A significant number of migrant children are also assisted in the Soverato centre. “Historically – the pediatrician elaborates – Riace, which has been an example over the years” of welcoming foreigners, “orbits our hospital. Thus Badolato, Monasterace. Soverato itself inaugurated its long tradition of hospitality with the historic episode of the Ararat ship which in 1997 it ran aground on our beaches, carrying 600-800 people. Today we therefore often see migrant children in temporary residence here”.

“And so – he continues – I was able to diagnose pathologies that until then we had only studied in books: cases of scurvy resulting from severe and chronic deficiencies of vitamin C, rickety rosary from vitamin D deficiency, malnutrition, destructive cavities that we no longer see more in our children, and many pathologies linked to precarious hygienic conditions such as scabies, severe impetigo”, he lists.

Migrant baby-patients “arrive in ‘waves’ linked to arrivals, we see them in the ward during the periods in which, after landings, they are accommodated in short-stay centers nearby. The children who arrive by sea in Roccella Jonica are visited on site and those who need it are immediately directed to the Locri hospital, the others go to reception centers and, if a health problem arises, they go to the nearest health facility. In the Ionian area we have the bulk of these children”.

And so much humanity passes through the department where Tuccio works. There are also “small satisfactions – he admits – I was pleased, for example, that some mother contacted me, back home in her city of residence, to ask me for advice. It was nice to understand that she had gotten on well with us” .