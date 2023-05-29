Estadão Contenti

05/29/2023 – 11:34 am

São Paulo, 29th – Agricultural consultancy SovEcon predicts that Ukrainian exports of corn and wheat in the 2023/24 season will fall by more than 30% compared to the 2022/23 cycle. For wheat, the expectation is for shipments of 10.5 million tons in 2023/24, compared to 16 million tons in 2022/23.

The forecast for corn is 19 million tons, compared to 28.3 million tons in 2022/23, due to a smaller crop and substantially lower carry-over stocks.

SovEcon raised its estimate for Ukraine’s 2023/24 wheat crop by 400,000t to 18.5mt, due to better yield prospects due to ample rainfall in late April.

For corn, the production estimate was reduced by 300 thousand tons, to 23.1 million tons.

The forecast for wheat planted area is 4.35 million hectares, 50 thousand hectares more than the April forecast.

In the case of corn, the expectation is 3.5 million hectares, 100 thousand hectares less than in April.

In 2022, the country harvested 20.4 million tons of wheat and 27.8 million tons of corn, according to the consultancy.

Despite the slow flow of Ukrainian grains through the Black Sea corridor, Ukraine’s export program for the 2022/23 crop year is about 90% complete, SovEcon estimated.























