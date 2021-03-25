Sovcombank announced that it intends to acquire Vostochny Bank.

“March 25 Moscow – Sovcombank announces the signing of agreements with the Baring Vostok funds, Finvision and Sherzod Yusupov on the purchase of their blocks of shares in Vostochny Bank,” the statement reads. Sovcombank Thursday 25 March.

The parties expect the deal to close within a few weeks after receiving permits from the Central Bank and the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS).

The deal is taking place on market terms, but the financial parameters and the cost of the agreement have not been disclosed. Sovcombank is going to integrate and merge Vostochny within 12-18 months.

Dmitry Gusev, chairman of the board of Sovcombank, believes that the purchase of Vostochny will strengthen Sovcombank’s position in the retail business, expand its branch network, and increase the availability of the bank’s products and services in key regions of its presence, including Siberia and the Far East.

Elena Ivashentseva, senior partner of Baring Vostok, noted that the company’s funds have been cooperating with Sovcombank for a long time and highly value its team for “professionalism and impeccable reputation.” She welcomed the bank as the new controlling shareholder of Vostochny.

Assets of “Vostochny” according to IFRS amount to 192 billion rubles. The financial institution has been specializing in retail lending for over 15 years. One of the ten largest card banks in the country.

The bank has been experiencing a corporate conflict between its two largest shareholders for more than two years. Evison Holdings, controlled by Baring Vostok, owns 41.63% of the capital of Vostochny, and Finvision Holdings – 42.01% of the capital. The parties entered into an amicable agreement at the end of October 2020.

Assets of Sovcombank under IFRS are 1.5 trillion rubles. It serves 9 million retail customers. Corporate clients are 200 thousand companies.