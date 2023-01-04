Dubai (Union)

The Bahrain national team played its first training session yesterday evening in the Iraqi city of Basra, in preparation for the “Gulf 25” competitions, where “Al-Ahmar” conducted its training on the sub-stadiums of the Sports City in Basra, led by Portuguese coach Helio Souza, with the participation of all players.

The training was characterized by the enthusiasm and seriousness of the players, in applying the exercises according to the instructions of the coach, who seeks to reach the fullest physical and technical readiness before the first battle that brings together “Al-Ahmar”, with his “white” counterpart, on Saturday evening, in the opening of the first round matches for the account of the second group, which also includes Qatar and Kuwait.

The training session began with warm-up and running exercises, then the players organized themselves in some divisions through which the coach focused on tactical aspects, such as pressing the ball carrier and how to extract the ball from the opponent and remove it from the area of ​​​​operations, building attacks across lines, cross balls and shooting at the goal.

Coach Souza urged the players before the start of the training session to show the best capabilities during participation, with the importance of focus and seriousness in all matches, in a way that pushes the team to perform and compete to achieve positive results that reach the team to the greatest extent in participation.