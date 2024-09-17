Murad Al Masry (Abu Dhabi)

Shabab Al-Ahli coach Paulo Sousa confirmed that preparations are complete to face Al-Hussein Irbid of Jordan tomorrow, Wednesday, in a match within the AFC Champions League 2, considering the match a new challenge that the team is facing in the current season, and it must be faced with the same motivation with which the team started the league.

“This is an important tournament that we want to compete in, and this requires a lot from us, and we are confident in achieving what we aspire to. We must control the pace of the match, and have the motivation and passion to complete the current phase of positive results,” Sousa said in the introductory press conference held today.

The coach stressed his respect for the competitor, expecting that the team will face difficulties against a strong and experienced competitor, who has good players who succeeded in presenting a distinguished season. He asked his players to focus throughout the ninety minutes and perform as a team, stressing the importance of highlighting the team’s identity and making the necessary effort to achieve the desired result.

Meanwhile, Bruno Cascardo, Shabab Al Ahli player, pointed out that the match will be in a strong tournament that requires entering it with the best possible aspirations. He said: “We respect the opponent, and we, as players, are keen to do everything we can to please the fans who support the team in all matches.”

He added: “The technical staff continues to work with us to correct the situation and reach the highest levels of readiness from the technical and physical aspects. We seek to highlight our identity. We represent a big club, Shabab Al-Ahly, and we have positive results that we want to continue.”