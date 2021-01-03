Whether we are aware of it or not, each trip fills us with an imaginary album of feelings and sensations that we will never finish completing, but which imposes on us the insatiable desire to expand it again and again. The novelist John Dos Passos expressed it very well when he said: “Traveling, like all drugs, requires a constant increase in dose.” Although the best memories that one can bring back are their experiences, there are also material objects that can be kept in the suitcase to, later, relive the experience. Souvenirs they don’t have to be bought in a store.

The framed branch of the Mozambique rainforest. R. POLA

The African Tree of Life

We left Harare (Zimbabwe) in the direction of the jungle of Mozambique aboard a somewhat dilapidated plane. After a couple of hours, and already at the limit of the range of the twin-engine, the pilot seemed to finally see our destination. A tiny white line in the enormous green immensity. We descend abruptly looking for the jungle clearing. Between vibrations and mechanical throat clearing, we hit the ground in the middle of the narrow plain, but the plane did not seem able to stop. Only a few meters of track remain. The horizon turns a threatening green. Engines revolve. Inside, silence. In view of the fact that we cannot stop in time, the pilot accelerates crashingly trying to take flight again. We notice a strong shaking. The landing gear hits the treetops. The device loses its trajectory and the hood falling towards the bottom of a deep ravine … And that is our salvation. The 100 meters of free fall allow the pilot to control the apparatus and rise. The memory of this experience is twofold: the indelible feeling of the moment and a small branch recovered from the landing gear that I framed under the title “The Tree of Life.”

The Tibetan Prayer Mill

Although in 1951 Tibet lost its autonomy to, by force, become integrated into the People’s Republic of China, it continued to maintain its millennial character until in 2006 the train linked Lhasa with Beijing. Since then, with the massive demographic invasion of the Chinese, the Tibetans became an ethnic minority in their own kingdom and with it their identity began to be diluted. But in 2005 everything remained almost as it had always been, and the pilgrims arriving in Lhasa kept their promises, by the thousands, to reach the Potala Palace and go round and round the Jokhang Temple in silent prayer. While praying, the Tibetans usually turn some windmills, usually metal and cylindrical in structure, which are engraved on the outside or written on an inside parchment the mantra “Om mani padme hum” (Oh, jewel in the lotus). As many times as the grinder is turned, it is understood that the sentence is repeated. The souvenir I brought was prayer mills that I traded from a Tibetan for a pair of boots.

The jambiya yemeni

Yemen is one of the most fascinating and unknown countries and until not long ago it was the most beautiful and almost intact sample of the Arab Middle Ages. Its souks immerse you in the remote and authentic world of the ancient guilds through its labyrinthine streets and bewitching corners. Smells, colors, camels … with each blink, everything seems to change magically. For historical, ethnic, religious and cultural reasons, the presence of tribal powers and conflicts are inherent in Yemen; hence this is the most individually armed nation in the world. He souvenir it was precisely a weapon, a jambiya bought in the souk of the capital, Sanaa. It is a curved dagger that every Yemeni incorporates into their traditional attire and that, based on its importance and ornaments, speaks of the social position of the wearer.

Shackleton’s grave stone

In 2007 I had the opportunity to replicate the odyssey trip he made Ernest shackleton in 1916. The famous explorer left on Elephant Island most of the crew with whom, for a year and a half, he had roamed the Antarctic deserts after his ship (the Endurance) was engulfed by ice and left for South Georgia, a lost island in the South Atlantic. The heroic journey, more than 1,300 kilometers crossing the most turbulent and icy waters on the planet – the Scotia Sea – in a simple lifeboat, lasted 17 days. For its unparalleled population of marine birds and mammals, South Georgia is considered one of the greatest natural settings in the world. On this island is Grytviken, which at the beginning of the 20th century was the most important whaling port in the southern seas. From here Shackleton left for Antarctica; there he returned after his epic, and Grytviken returned to organize his last expedition and finally die. In the cemetery of the place there is a simple tomb presided over by a monolith in which, next to its name, there is only one word: “Explorer”. My memory was two small pebbles of the many that are in his grave. Granite stones of the same hardness as its character and indomitable tenacity.

Discs of Mursi women, a tribe in southern Ethiopia. R. POLA

The discs of the mursis

The Mursi are one of more than 50 tribes that populate the banks of the Omo River, south of Ethiopia. All of them live, or at least lived when I traveled to the area in 2005, in a striking primordial state. The Mursi, for their part, are the most fond, especially women, of painting their faces and adorning their bodies with all kinds of ornaments. They stretch their lips and earlobes to the most incredible deformation, to then insert into them bulky clay discs decorated with engravings and colorful geometries. After bargaining hard with a couple of tribal women, I got them to sell me some of the records they were carrying.

The tokis from easter island

For more than 1,300 years, the only world known to the people of Rapa Nui was its small island. A triangle barely 15 miles long by 12 miles wide and 3,600 from the American continent. In this cosmos section, the Easterners civilization created hundreds of colossal and mysterious figures with hieratic faces over centuries: the moai. It is hard to believe that these huge works were sculpted in stone using only tokis, some primitive obsidian or basalt tools with which 12 or 15 artisans worked the rock, over a year and a half, until the moai was completed. He souvenir of Easter Island was, of course, one of those tools.

Cane and rag ball photo camera made by the Ethiopian tribe of the arbores. R. POLA

The Karakorum Icon

In 2011 I had the opportunity to join what, according to connoisseurs, is the trekking most spectacular and hard that exists. This is the one carried out throughout the Baltoro glacier, in the Karakórum mountain range (Pakistan). Ten days of uninterrupted route, walking between 4,500 and 5,000 meters high, along an itinerary flanked by the highest concentration of high peaks on earth: infinity of six thousand; more than 20 seven; some of the most mythical mountains of universal mountaineering (the Torres del Trango or the Masherbrum), and 4 eight thousand, including the mountain of mountains, the K2 (8,611 meters). Arriving at the base of Broad Peak (8,051 meters), on the way to K2, the overwhelming and grandiose vision makes you speechless. And just being ecstatic in front of the white and perfect pyramid of the mythical mountain, I saw on the ground a stone that imitated, almost perfectly, its shape. A memory that I treasure from that unique experience.

Neither magnet nor keychain; there are other options Bust of a woman bought in Kenya. R. POLA ‘Suiseki’, the landscape stones of China. A curious memory of a trip to China can be to bring back one of these stones that recall some kind of natural scenery without having been manipulated (generally mountainous landscapes) and that, for centuries, Chinese and Japanese have turned into an authentic artistic manifestation . Another curious option? A poster of the Mao’s Red Book. ‘Scrimshaw’, carved sperm whale tooth. On a visit to Azores is surprising how ancient whalers recorded the teeth of this cetacean with all kinds of scenes. Toys of the trees. After meeting this tribe in southern Ethiopia, a rag ball and a cane photo camera remain to commemorate them. A prayer disc from Iran. Another idea is to obtain the piece used to support the forehead in Muslim prayers in mosques. Stone flower of salt. A souvenir from Uyuni, in Bolivia, the largest salt desert (12,000 square kilometers). And much more… In Kenya, the ebony figures are razed, from the Jordanian desert of Wadi Rum some take sand or stones and in Madagascar the fruit of the baobab is sold.

