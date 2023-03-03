Souvenir d’Italie: the first docu-film dedicated to Lelio Luttazzi broadcast on Rai 3

Who was Lelio Luttazzi? There are many possible definitions, all partial: reluctant showman, meticulous composer, sly orchestra leader, singer by chance and pianist by vocation, actor, writer and director with the mission of swing. On the occasion of the centenary of his birth, “Souvenir d’Italie” – like one of his internationally renowned songs – tells the incredible professional story of an original and passionate artist. A docu-film written and directed by Giorgio Verdelli, co-produced by Rai Documentari and MAD Entertainment with the contribution of RAI TECHE, broadcast on March 3 at 21:25 on Rai 3.

Lelio Luttazzi was one of the most representative figures of the magical period in which music, theatre, cinema and television spoke a common language made up of great writing, a sense of humor and elegance. His life and artistic career are intertwined with recent history with many narrative intersections, starting from the multicultural Trieste that will mark his entire training and to which he returns in the last years of his life.

Verdelli’s “Souvenir d’Italie” is the story of a great artist but also of a human story that has never been too in-depth and examined, perhaps due to the extreme refinement and confidentiality of this “healthy tuxedo wearer”, as Enrico Vaime called him. And it is precisely in a tuxedo that Francesco Montanari marks the rhythm of the narration of the artistic life of Lelio Luttazzi, proceeding on this double track: on the one hand the story of the period, with the charm of music and television shows engraved in our memory and, on the another, the story of the sensational miscarriage of justice suffered by Luttazzi in June 1970. An error that hurt a person of integrity and genius never really “compensated” by the media, even for his extreme modesty.

Digging through the photos, programs, films and the immense catalog of musical editions of his works – with many curiosities little known to the general public – the docufilm is embellished with vocal and instrumental performances specially created by great names in Italian jazz such as Stefano Bollani, Bobby Solo, Drusilla Foer, Simona Molinari, Remo Anzovino, Giovanna Famulari, Lorenzo Hengeller and Rossana Casale. The narration is completed with the testimonies, among others, of Fabio Fazio, Pupi Avati, Riccardo Rossi, Massimiliano Pani, Camilla Baresani, his daughter Donatella Luttazzi and Fiorello, a great fan of Luttazzi and proponent of his great return to television after 25 years of absence following the judicial scandal which, mistakenly, overwhelmed him.

The exclusive testimony of his wife, Rossana Luttazzi, who has made available the material of the foundation and that of the private archive, gives the docufilm an unprecedented and intimate touch “in upbeat”, or with the swing that was the expressive code of Lelio Luttazzi .