Markus Mustelin and John Blässar have been rowing in the Atlantic for just over two weeks now.

Finnish rowers Markus Mustelin and John “To whom” Blässar have continued their strong track record in the Atlantic Challenge. The duo still lead the pair of pair aerobics, and in the overall competition the ranking has risen to 18th place.

The wind has calmed down a bit in recent days and at the same time progressing. On Tuesday morning, the duo’s speed was 2.2 knots, or about 4.1 kilometers per hour, when at its fastest it was just over three knots.

According to the weather forecast, a three-day windless period is expected from Wednesday, so rowing is again as heavy as in the early stages of the race. After that, a decent breeze is promised, more than 14 meters per second. The wind is already so strong that rowing is still challenging.

Mustelin says the mood is still high, the temperature in the Atlantic is fairly steady at 25 degrees Celsius and rowing goes smoothly.

“What is the weather like in Finland?” Mustelin posted.

Mustelin and Blässar had traveled 1,006 nautical miles, or about 1,863 kilometers, by Tuesday morning. The remaining finish for Antigua was 1,751 nautical miles, or 3,243 kilometers.

Now the duo’s estimated time of arrival is January 31, which means that several days have been cut off from travel time in the trade wind. This would mean a total competition time of 50 days. Departure date was December 12th.

A total of 35 boats are participating in the transatlantic rowing competition, of which ten are pairs. Swiss Raw, a four-person Swiss team, is still at the top of the overall competition and had advanced 1,318 nautical miles by Tuesday morning. Their estimated time of arrival is January 18th.