Soutu | The Finnish duo crossed the Atlantic in a half-race race – the organizer of the race is surprised by the superior pace of the Finns

Markus Mustelin and John Blässar have been rowing in the Atlantic for three weeks now and are clearly leading a series of pair of twins.

3.1. 12:31 | Updated 3.1. 17:09

Finnish duo Markus Mustelin and John “To whom” Blässar has now rowed in the Atlantic Challenge for three weeks. The night before Monday, they also reached a milestone: the middle of the journey has passed.

The duo has now rowed 1,398 nautical miles in the Atlantic, or 2,589 kilometers. There were 1,374 nautical miles left on Monday morning, or 2,545 kilometers.

Last week’s calm Atlantic is also behind us, as trade winds are blowing and this is expected to be the end of the whole trip to Antigua, where the duo is currently scheduled to arrive on 28 January.

“On Saturday we got a decent passage behind us and we have progressed at a really brisk pace and a stronger wind should be in store,” Mustelin reports.

The pace of the duo is indeed quite brisk, as they advance faster than several crews of three or four rowers. The pace was 2.8 knots or 5.2 miles per hour early Monday.

“We have a great time here at sea, fitness and mood are high, we like what we do here,” Blässar, 56, said inches.

“You’ve found that we’re pretty good at this,” Mustelin, 61, said.

Also competition safety manager Ian Couch has noticed the strong progress of the Finnish duo in the overwhelming leadership of the pair duo – the difference with the second team is more than 160 nautical miles.

“Two rowing finns [suomalaiskaksikon joukkuenimi] is one of the best prepared teams in the race. The performance of these highly experienced sailors is improving all the time, they lead their class and give a tough resistance to the boats of three and even four rowers, ”Couch said in a statement.

The overall competition is still led by Swiss Quartet Swiss Raw, which is expected to finish in Antigua on 18 January.

There are 35 crews participating in the competition, of which ten are pairs of pairs.

Fact In addition to competition, the protection of the Baltic Sea John Blässar (left) and Markus Mustelin compete in the Atlantic Challenge. The Atlantic Challenge began on December 12th. The budget of Markus Mustelin and John “Jolle” Blässar is about 100,000 euros, of which the participation fee is just over 20,000 euros. The Finnish boat weighs 250 kilos and 900 kilos in full racing equipment. Through the competition, the duo will raise funds for the protection of the Baltic Sea through the John Nurminen Foundation and Keep the Archipelago Tidy. The target is 100,000 euros, of which about 20,000 euros are now in the pile

