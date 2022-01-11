Soutu | Marlin struck his spear through the bottom of the boat in the Transatlantic Rowing Race

The Finnish duo is still at the top of the doubles duo.

Rowing There is no easy thing to do in the Atlantic, but the Atlantic Challenge experienced a particularly dangerous moment on Sunday. A marlin with spear-shaped upper jaws hit the boat of a team of four British rowers, Wrek’s Rowers.

The rowers survived without injury, but the marlin hit its “spear” so hard that it penetrated through the hull of the boat all the way to the deck.

Under the leadership of the safety manager on duty at the race, the rowers made repairs to the boat that will allow the team to continue the race, the press release said. Wrek’s Rowers are ranked 11th in the overall competition.

In last year’s race, as many as four boats experienced a marlin attack. Therefore, this year’s competitors were able to be told in advance how to act in the event of a possible attack.

Marlins are large predatory fish in the oceans, the numbers of which have declined in recent decades. Ernest Hemingwayn In the classic book Elderly and the Sea, the main character just catches marlin. In sport fishing, marlins are considered to be the most sought after catch.

The marlin can weigh several hundred pounds and its swimming speed can be over a hundred kilometers per hour. Marlin is a different species of fish than swordfish, which is also found in the Atlantic.

Marlin photographed in front of Mexico.

In the competition the Finnish duo involved Markus Mustelin and John “To whom” Blässar continues in the top two in the doubles and overall competition in 17th place.

The duo has now rowed less than 2,000 miles (about 3,700 miles) and the finish line to Antigua is about 800 miles (less than 1,500 miles). They are expected to arrive in Antigua around 23-24. January.