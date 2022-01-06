Soutu | Finnish duo rowing in a strange bubble across the Atlantic: “This is an isolated and different world”

Finns Markus Mustelin and John “To whom” Blässar have been rowing in the Atlantic for almost a month now, 25 days. They compete in the Atlantic Challenge, where they started in La Gomera in the Canary Islands and finish in Antigua in the Caribbean. The distance is almost 5,000 kilometers.

The rhythm of the day every day has been largely this: in turn, one paddles for two hours and the other makes efficient use of their “free time”: eating, washing, doing a little boat maintenance, and going to bed as quickly as possible.

“It can be quite a while [poikki], but when you get to sleep for an hour and 15 minutes, it is full of energy again. It’s amazing how recovery works, ”Mustelin tells HS via satellite.

The duo it was a great challenge, especially from the beginning, to get enough sleep. Especially during the day, I didn’t really feel like going to bed. Since then, the rhythm has been found better.

“There is a constant state of fatigue, but yes, we are able to perform somewhat 100% [soutuvuoroista]. ”

Bridge week of Mustelin fell asleep on his own rowing turn. After that, Blässar took a slightly longer rowing shift, allowing Mustelin to sleep for two hours. It helped over the worst fatigue.

The calm weather that lasted for an exceptionally long time was also a challenge from the first trip. The trade winds did not blow until the ninth day of the race, and the Atlantic has been calm ever since. This has almost never happened before in the history of the Atlantic Challenge.

“Yes, it was heavy. With mere muscle strength we went [alkumatkan]”Mustelin says.

From the beginning, the Atlantic was completely calm.

All overall, the duo think the competition has gone more or less as planned.

“There’s nothing terribly surprising, but maybe it’s kind of how isolated and different this world is. Here’s a bit of a weird bubble that’s neither bad nor in any way unpleasant, ”Mustelin says.

“Time goes by fast and there is time to do, but nothing is known about the world going by.”

The duo has been in contact with the “home troops,” and following the competition with other crews has been an activity outside the “bubble”.

“But we’re pretty much on our own.”

Own their case during a long competition that lasts 40-50 days is eating. The duo has plenty of food with them, as the organizers demanded to be prepared for more than 60 days.

All the actual food is freeze-dried. In addition, the daily dose includes chocolate and other sweets, as they provide a lot of energy.

Daily food portions are labeled and packed in bags.

“We’ve been able to eat everything, or at least just about everything, planned for our daily diet,” Mustelin says.

Some other food, however, has sometimes made sense.

“Variation in food is important, but undeniably between a steak or a burger it wouldn’t be a bad variation,” Mustelin dreams of.

In order to get a little extra interest in the moment of cooking, the duo have been engaged in “chef surprises”.

“If there are three food changes, the other will ask, ‘Do you want to know or will you be a master?’ Usually the choice is above, ”Mustelin laughs.

Variation the days are also brought to the much-talked-about barnacles, or goose-necked crustaceans that accompany rowers in the Atlantic. More specifically, the seafood clings to the bottom of the boat.

In order not to make rowing even heavier, the barnacles must be scraped off. According to Mustelin, it takes about 20 minutes. That is, a jump in the water, and with the ice scraper of the car, the seafood comes off the bottom of the boat.

The very first time there were no goose necks, but the second time there were already plenty of them, and the third time a little less.

“Four days, up to five days, may not matter if you don’t scratch the bottom of the boat.”

Mustelin speculates that not all competitors have understood the effect of goosenecks on deceleration.

“The impact can be half a knot or more at the end of the competition. At least everyone should do the cleaning. ”

Competitive is a strong motivator for Mustelin and Blässar. Even before the start of the race, they stressed that just rowing across the Atlantic is not enough for them, but the race must be successful.

“We are a little or quite competitive. Tracking other competitors and your own performance takes us forward. We got into sea fashion right at the beginning and pulled the gap [muihin pariairo­kaksikkoihin]”Mustelin says.

Their itinerary – that is, first to the south and before Cape Verde to the west – also proved to be the right solution.

Mustelin according to their strength has been a steady pace. Speeds have ranged from just over two knots to three knots, or about four to 5.6 kilometers per hour.

“It has been a positive surprise that this job is working pretty well for us. We are able to maintain a steady performance at all times. ”

Mustelin and Blässar have led the pair of pair duo since the beginning. Their resignation on Wednesday to the second crew, the British Jessica to Oliver and Charlotte Harrisin is just over 160 nautical miles, or less than 300 kilometers. The third is also British Adam Baker and Charlie Fleury – they are about 260 nautical miles from the Finns.

At the top of the overall competition is a team of four rowers from Switzerland. The Finnish duo is ranked 17th in the overall competition.

On Wednesday morning, Finns had 1,529 nautical miles (2,832 kilometers) and 1,244 nautical miles (2,304 kilometers) left. Estimated arrival in Antigua will be on January 27th.