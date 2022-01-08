Soutu | A cup of coffee was found on the bottom of a boat of Finnish rowers in the Atlantic – sargasso can be bullied in a moment

Markus Mustelin and John Blässar opted for a wax treatment on the bottom of the boat, which is a lighter option than a toxic paint.

Finns Markus Mustelin and John “To whom” Blässar stopped the boat on Wednesday in the middle of the Atlantic in the Atlantic Challenge. The reason was that Blässar jumped into the water and went to clean the bottom of the boat of barnacles.

“There were no barnacles like maybe a cup of coffee this time,” Mustelin reports.

This was the third time the barnacles had been attached to the boat. For the first time, there were plenty of them, since then less, when the cleaning interval has been reduced from four to five days a week.

The duo need to clean the bottom of the boat because they chose a special wax treatment and not a toxic paint that would keep the barnacles away.

“We decided not to use toxic paint on the bottom of the boat when we heard about the experiences of rowers in previous years,” says Mustelin.

Paint the problem, in addition to toxicity, is that it increases the weight of the boat and thus slows down the cruising speed. Similarly, wax requires several swimming trips, but at the same time a visit to the water can also refresh and stretch your members. Some of the competition boats have wax at their disposal, some have paint.

From the end of the journey, when the duo reach the Sargasso Sea, there may be new challenges ahead: sargasso and seagrass.

“We’ve prepared for seaweed, we developed such a clipper to remove it,” Blässar says.

Markus Mustelin (left) and John Blässar have a satellite phone.

In the competition the finnish duo is still at the top of the pair duo and ranked 17th overall. In recent days, the headwind has been so strong that the pace has risen by more than three knots (more than 5.6 kilometers per hour).

“We have a good feeling when the wind is pretty nice and it’s getting stronger all the time. No bladders have entered the hands, but the leather in the hands has thickened, ”says Blässar.

“We are in good shape and now we are moving really hard. In the last day, we were the sixth fastest boat in the entire fleet [laivueessa]”Mustelin adds.

As the pace improves, the duo has also set a new goal: across the Atlantic in less than 40 days. The initial goal was 40-50 days.

“So in two weeks, Antigua would be there if everything went as planned,” Mustelin says.

The organizers ‘current estimate of the Finns’ finish is on January 26, but it is based on the average pace of the duo so far. Mustelin and Blässar have about a thousand nautical miles left to finish, or just over 1,800 kilometers.

The fastest two-row rowing boat ever crossed the Atlantic in 2019. It was a British Resilient that took 37 days, seven hours and 54 minutes.