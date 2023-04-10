Wiatscheslaw Yehorow actually just wants to have a quick cup of coffee on this cold spring afternoon. But in the general store he enters, the theater manager is immediately approached. A student asked him whether he saw a possibility of accommodating an older couple from Poltava in central Ukraine. “Talk to my wife,” Yehorow replies. A solution will be found.

They both help where they can. But Yehorow and his wife Yulia Yehorova are no ordinary refugee helpers. Here in Uzhhorod, in the extreme south-west of Ukraine, they offer their compatriots who fled the Russian attacks neither a roof over their heads nor fresh clothes or medical care. Instead, the artist couple wants to give the internally displaced persons the feeling of arriving and of being part of a group.

As soon as the first refugees arrived at the end of February 2022, the two of them converted their studio, where Yehorow runs a film school and Yehorowa makes pottery, into a “warm space”. Even more than warm temperatures, they generated human heat. That was necessary in the first few weeks. Many of the newcomers cried. To support her during the most difficult time, the couple hired a psychologist.



Looking for clothes and kitchen utensils: mothers and their children visit the “Owl’s Nest”, a center for internally displaced persons in Uzhhorod.

A little over a year later, the mood is different. The amateur theater “Uschik” emerged from the circle. The actors rehearse in an old Soviet-era Palace of Culture. After getting the coffee, Yehorow goes to a former cinema hall. The theater manager, whom everyone here calls “Slava”, can be found everywhere.







A year ago the city reached its limits

“Where is Ruslana?” he misses an actress practicing “Waiting for Godot” on stage. A little later he descends to encourage the others who are making music for themselves. He asks Asia Anziferova, a professional singer who fled Kharkiv, to sing. Yehorow insists on conducting the interlude.



“We’re not professionals,” explains the theater manager, explaining the relaxed way in which he leads the troupe. “It’s like therapy,” is how he describes his main idea of ​​”Uschik”. But Yehorow understates. A casting took place just over a year ago, in which a number of interested parties failed. In February we went on a big tour for the first time. Financially supported by the international women’s rights organization Zonta, the Uzhhorod internally displaced persons performed “King Lear” in Kiev, Lemberg, Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk. Even the BBC became aware of the Ukrainian amateurs staging Shakespeare’s works.

The fact that the “Uschik” actors travel to other Ukrainian cities and return to the southwest says a lot about the migration to Uzhhorod, which has since changed. Last spring in the capital of the Transcarpathian region there were almost twice as many people as before. This is what a representative of the city administration says. There are now almost 30,000 registered internally displaced persons for almost 120,000 original residents. Tens of thousands have left the city again. Some of the refugees have returned to their places of origin, others have traveled to the neighboring countries of Slovakia and Hungary, just a few kilometers away – from where many made their way to Western Europe.