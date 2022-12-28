Economic analyst Helanie Baker said in an interview with Bloomberg Television that it is unlikely that the American airline Southwest Airlines, which canceled about two-thirds of its flights due to the wave of bad weather and problems in its internal systems, will be able to restore its normal activity before the beginning of next week at best.

“Southwest has historically not invested enough in the information technology and technology sector, which has come back to hurt its business,” Baker was quoted by Bloomberg news agency as saying. “People have a right to feel real anger and resentment,” Baker added. “They should have invested years ago in these systems and they didn’t.”

Southwest shares fell yesterday by 6%, with the decline continuing in the beginning of today’s trading, as Baker expects the airline’s profits to be damaged by hundreds of millions of dollars. Baker also expects the company to offer significant discounts on its ticket prices during the first quarter of next year to encourage customers to re-use its aircraft.