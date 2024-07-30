AND’ A third child dies after being stabbed yesterday at a summer camp party in Southport, near Liverpoolin Great Britain. The police announced in a statement, which specified that “the nine-year-old girl died in hospital this morning” as a result of her injuries. Yesterday, a six-year-old girl and a seven-year-old girl were killed by the 17-year-old responsible for the attack. Eight other children were injured, five of whom are “in critical condition”, the police said.

In addition to the children, two adults remain in a critical condition. The 17-year-old attacker, who lives in Banks, Lancashire, but was born in Cardiff, remains in custody, police added. The motives for his attack are not yet clear and police have urged the public not to spread false information on social media after “an incorrect name for the suspect was shared”. “The incident is not being treated as terrorism and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it,” the statement concluded.

Messages of condolence and solidarity were sent by King Charles and Queen Camilla – “deeply shocked by the news of the horrific incident” – and by William and Kate who expressed closeness and affection and addressed “thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this horrific and despicable attack”.