More than 90 arrests. This is the toll, according to the BBC, of ​​yesterday in the United Kingdom, scene of protests and riots with tensions that exploded after the killing of three little girls on Monday in Southport. Clashes were reported in Hull, Liverpool, Bristol, Manchester, Stoke-on-Trent, Blackpool and Belfast, reports the British network according to which new protests are expected today.

There were incidents of attacks on police yesterday and reports of shops being looted. Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed the government’s “full support” for the police force against “extremists” trying to “spread hatred”.