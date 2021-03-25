The injuries They have starred in the announcement of a England national team that will debut the group stage without Sancho, without Henderson, without Grealish, without Pickford or without Maddison for physical problemsfollow the game live on AS.com). Southgate has had to compile a list of very popular comebacks, after the level offered in the Premier league, as is the case of Lingard, Shaw or Stones. And he has also made very surprising decisions: not to call for Alexander-Arnold by level down from the side in recent months, as explained by the coach.

Nevertheless, England still have one of its best generations of the last decades and San Marino should not be an obstacle in the way that begins in Wembley. The youth is the principal denominator of this batch where Walker and Trippier (30 years each) are the oldest.

In addition to the presence of Foden or Bellingham in the center of the field, two young men already contrasted in the Champions League, the English have a lot of goals on their offensive line: Harry Kane scores 32 goals with the national combined -He is sixth on the list historically, still a long way from Rooney’s 53-, by Sterling’s 13 and Rashford’s 11.

File and possible eleven headlines

England: Pope; Trippier, Walker, Coady, Maguire, Shaw; Bellingham, Rice; Foden, Ligard; and Cavert-Lewin.

San Marino: Benedettini; Battisni, Brolli, Rossi, Pallazzi; Gollinucci, Lunadei, Tomassini, Hirsch; Cecarolli and Nanni.

Referee: S. Levnikov (Russia).

Stadium: Wembley.

Time: 20:45.