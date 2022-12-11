By Rohith Nair

AL KHOR, Qatar (Reuters) – England manager Gareth Southgate was devastated after losing to France in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday but said he would not make any decisions about his future on the spur of the moment.

England captain Harry Kane missed a late penalty that would have put the Southgate team level with the 2018 champions, but France held on for a 2-1 victory to set up a semi-final clash with Morocco.

“Whenever I finish these tournaments, you need time to make the right decision. Emotionally, you go through a lot of different feelings,” Southgate told reporters.

“The energy that is needed in these tournaments is enormous. I want to make the right decision, whatever it is, for the team.”

However, Southgate said he was proud of his team after they faced the defending world champions.

“They know how close they came, they know they put pressure on an important country, they had more possession, more attempts on goal, I’m very proud of how they did – not just tonight, but the whole tournament,” he declared.

“Young players have introduced themselves to the world stage, we have shown a different side of ourselves in the way we play.”

“We had consistent performances in three tournaments. Tonight is the best we’ve played against a big team since I’ve been in charge, but we fell short. In the end, the score is what matters.”

The England players were furious at various points in the game when Brazilian referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio’s decisions were not favourable, but Southgate chose not to get into any controversy.

“We lost a game, I don’t think we should talk about referees”, he said.

“I can only say hello to France and wish them luck. It’s a fantastic team. They have some brilliant players and Didier (Deschamps) has done a fantastic job. So congratulations to them.”