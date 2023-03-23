Gareth Southgate, England coach, remains serene on the eve of Italy-England, even though he too is not in a very positive period. “It will be a very difficult first match, we are returning from the World Cup where we didn’t get where we wanted. We played well but without getting the desired results, like at the European Championships. There is a great motivation, we have a terrible record against Italy. We haven’t won away from home since 1961. We are here to dispel this taboo”.

High level

Even for the English coach it is increasingly difficult to find high-level players eligible for the national team, less so than Mancini. “It’s a problem that I have too, even English players are few who play in the Champions League. More and more Brazilians and South Americans play in big clubs and everything is more complicated for us. In any case, even though Italy doesn’t qualify for the World Cup, they have extraordinary players, it will be a very good match. It’s the kind of challenge you have to run in, the kind of game you have to win: we’ve done it in the past, we have to try to do it continuously. These first qualifying matches are crucial,” concludes the English coach.