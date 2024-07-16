Gareth Southgate resigns as England manager

Gareth Southgate has resigned as England national football team manager. This was reported on Tuesday, July 16, The Sun.

The 53-year-old specialist left the post after the defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024. Southgate led England to the final of the European Championship for the second time in a row, but failed both times.

Southgate was appointed England manager in 2016. Since then, he has led the national team to every major tournament finals, but has never won a trophy. Before taking charge of the senior team, he spent three years coaching the youth team.

On July 14, England lost to Spain in the Euro 2024 final. The match took place at the Olympstadion in Berlin and ended with a score of 2:1 in favor of Spain. In the 47th minute, Nico Williams put Spain ahead. In the 73rd minute, Cole Palmer equalized. Mikel Oyarzabal scored the decisive goal in the 86th minute. After the game, Southgate congratulated Spain, admitting that they were the best team in the tournament, and refused to discuss the topic of a possible resignation.