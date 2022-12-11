Doha (dpa)

Gareth Southgate, coach of the England national football team, praised the performance of his players, despite the defeat against the French national team and bid farewell to the 2022 World Cup currently being held in Qatar.

The French national team defeated its English counterpart 2/1 at Al-Bayt Stadium at the end of the quarter-finals, to qualify at its expense to the semi-finals of the World Cup, where it will face the Moroccan national team next Wednesday.

And Gareth Southgate said in the press conference that was held after the match, commenting: that any player, as well as the goalkeeper, does not deserve blame alone, because it was the team that lost the match, and added: “We are all in this predicament together as a team. This was the result that we came out with after 100 minutes of play.” Playing and after doing our best on the field, we gave everything we had to win and kept our cohesion, and our players were very good, and we win together and lose together as a team.” And about his message to the players after the match, Southgate said: “I said that they should know what stage we have reached, and that they are one of the best teams in the tournament, and they had more possession and more shots on goal, than the opponent.”

He added, “I told them that the good performance was not limited to this match, but rather in all stages of the current World Cup. We applied our philosophy on the field and tried to come back again with the goal of equalizing and withstood the pressure, and I think I would not have asked for more from this team. We could not win.” And this makes us hard feelings, as we came here with confidence in our ability to crown.”

And about the match referee and some players’ dissatisfaction with his decisions, Southgate said: “We lost the match. I think I have the right to talk about the referees. Southgate said about the team’s performance in the tournament: “I think the team improved its performance during this World Cup, and I don’t think we were far from the desired level in this match. We deserved to be here at this stage, and there are many positive points in the quarter-final match.”

He added, “I think we gave our best performance in this match in the tournament because we played against a great team, and as I said, we were not able to overcome the opponent, and in the end the matches are decided by goals.”

And about his future in coaching the England national team, Southgate said: “I think I need some time after the end of this tournament for me, because there are a lot of feelings and thoughts going through my mind right now. This decision will be the right one, and therefore I always know that there are disturbances in feelings after such matches.