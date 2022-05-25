London (Reuters)

England coach Gareth Southgate said playing matches without spectators was an “embarrassing thing” for the national football team, and called for better behavior from fans after a series of pitch accidents at the end of the domestic season.

And the England team was ordered to play the next two matches at home in the European Football Association “UEFA” competitions without the presence of fans, after the turmoil in the European Championship final last year.

Southgate’s team will host its Italian counterpart in the Nations League on June 11, behind closed doors, in a replay of the European Championship final, and the ban on fans from attending the second match has been suspended for two years.

“We were booked and we are very embarrassed now playing behind closed doors, we still want to host events,” Southgate told reporters. We have the European Women’s Championship here this summer, which should be a great experience for everyone.. We are talking about something that could cost us the opportunity to do such things.”

English stadiums have witnessed several pitch invasions over the past few weeks, with Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen, Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp and Crystal Palace coach Patrick Vieira involved in incidents on the pitch with fans.

“When the matches are at home, we have to do everything we can to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Southgate said. “It’s a broader problem, a reflection of where we are as a country.”

England will start their Nations League campaign against Hungary on the fourth of June in Budapest, a match that will also be held without fans due to events in Hungary’s matches in the European Championship 2020.

After that, England will face Germany in three days.