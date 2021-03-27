London (Reuters)

England coach Gareth Southgate said midfielder Jordan Henderson is racing to catch up to the European Championship this year, as the Liverpool captain continues his recovery from a thigh injury.

Henderson underwent thigh surgery last month, after he was injured during Liverpool’s 2-0 loss to local rival Everton at the Merseyside summit on February 20, and was expected to miss at least five weeks.

But the 30-year-old may be absent for a longer period, raising doubts about his readiness to participate in the European Championship, which begins next June.

“We know it will be close to the end of the season, and we will just have to follow the course of things, and we know that with any injury of this kind there is a set time to recover, but anything can happen, and as far as promises are concerned, we can only say that Henderson himself is very optimistic,” Southgate said. About the surgery, and what the doctors told him about what was possible for his condition.

Henderson has played 58 caps for England and was a prominent member of the Southgate squad that reached the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.