According to a study, certain police routines increase the risk of racism. Criminalist Jochen Kopelke says: Racial profiling does not exist.

Berlin – The danger of racism lies in routine. That is – in simple terms – the result of a new police study. “Young men who are perceived as foreign are significantly more affected by police checks than others,” said Astrid Jacobsen. The sociologist and professor at the Lower Saxony Police Academy co-authored the study.

Between 2021 and 2022, she and her colleagues investigated the everyday police work of officers on patrol duty and in the criminal investigation department in several cities in Lower Saxony. The result: certain work processes encourage racist discrimination. For example, police officers would generally assume that certain groups of people do not recognize police authority – such as young men with an Arab migrant background. “There are ethnic danger triggers. When it comes to Russians or so-called southerners in operations, it can lead to police officers choosing quick solutions by being more tough right from the start,” said Jacobsen at a press conference held by the Integration Media Service on Tuesday.

Police union: “We do not see this as automatic unequal treatment”

The Police Union (GdP) views individual aspects of the study with scepticism. “We are wondering whether it should be perceived as discriminatory if the police, before an operation, use their databases to find out about people they are likely to encounter and take appropriate precautions,” says GdP boss Jochen Kopelke in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA.

“In plain language: If the officers know that the person is a violent person known to the police, they will take significantly more precautions than they would with an innocent citizen. We do not see this as automatic unequal treatment,” said Kopelke.

In principle, such studies are welcomed, emphasised the GdP boss: “It helps that there is now a data base with which we can continue to work.” Police practitioners, discrimination researchers and experts with legal expertise should now evaluate the results, believes the union representative. “And if necessary, undertake quantitative research with representative results. We are not opposed to a sensible optimization of police processes in the spirit of our public mandate.”

Police profession is “under special observation”

The Lower Saxony police, like other police forces, are very aware that the police profession is under special scrutiny. “That is why a lot has been done to prevent resentment from becoming entrenched in the first place,” said Kopelke. The study does not provide evidence of systematically discriminatory behavior by the police. “In that respect, the police are doing a lot of things right.”

The phenomenon of “racial profiling” – that is, checking people solely on the basis of their appearance – simply does not exist in the police force. Nevertheless, accusations of racism are taken very seriously and solutions are being worked on. “The fact is that police work sheds light on the dark side of our civil society. Criminological and criminalistic findings are emerging about these darker places, which of course flow into effective police work,” says Kopelke. “To put it bluntly: it is crystal clear that not everyone becomes a criminal. Crime has causes, and often has a history.”

Skin colour does not trigger police action

Part of everyday investigations is that findings and experiences are brought together to form assessments. “These form the basis for the implementation of the police’s mission of preventing danger and prosecuting crimes. It is therefore neither the colour of a person’s skin nor their ethnic origin that triggers police action.” However, the crime situation is always inevitably linked to individuals or groups of people.