The Joint Chiefs of Staff said it conducted a search after the person was spotted at around 12:20 GMT on Saturday on the eastern side of the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas.

“We have confirmed that the person crossed the military demarcation line around 13:40 GMT, and took refuge in the north,” the authority said.

The authority added that it could not confirm whether the person was alive, but sent a notification to the north via a military hotline to request protection, according to “Reuters”.

Crossing the border, which is illegal in South Korea, came as North Korea has implemented strict anti-coronavirus measures since closing the border in early 2020, although it has not confirmed any infections.

The incident of North Korean forces shooting dead a South official after he went missing at sea in September 2020, sparked public and official anger, and Pyongyang apologized for the incident, which it said came within the framework of orders to combat the Corona virus.

Cross-border relations have been strained after denuclearization negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington have stalled since the summit between the two sides in 2019 failed.