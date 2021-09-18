Near the Texas city of Del Rio, over 10,000 migrants are waiting under a bridge on the US border.

Del Rio – At the beginning of the week there were still around 2000 who crossed the Rio Grande border river to Mexico, said the city’s mayor, Bruno Lozano, on Friday. He assumed that thousands more would come. According to this, the majority of the people come from Haiti.

Lozano declared a state of emergency and closed the bridge. A humanitarian catastrophe threatens. “There are women who give birth, people who faint because of the temperature, they’re a bit aggressive, and that’s normal after all these days in the heat,” said the mayor of the Texas Tribune.

The border guards said they had increased their staff in order to cope with the situation “safely, humane and orderly”. Officials distributed drinking water, towels and portable toilets to the migrants.

The dire situation in Del Rio is putting President Joe Biden’s administration under pressure. Due to health regulations that were issued at the beginning of the corona pandemic, in most cases the border guards do not accept applications for the right to stay. The vast majority of migrants arriving at the border are turned away.

On Thursday, however, a federal judge ordered that the authorities should no longer be allowed to send families back without further ado. This could make the action of the authorities much more difficult. The government appealed the decision on Friday.

For months, the opposition has accused President Biden of having triggered a “migration crisis” by easing the tough border protection measures taken by his predecessor Donald Trump. Since Biden took office, the authorities have recorded the arrival of more than 1.3 million migrants at the border with Mexico, more than in 20 years.

The situation in Del Rio offers Republicans new arguments. Senator Ted Cruz denounced “a disaster caused by Joe Biden” after his visit. He led the situation to the President’s decision to suspend deportation flights to the unstable country following the assassination of the Haitian President.

pe