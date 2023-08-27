Southern Shafak
Did the North, headed by the United States, misread the directions of the South (BRICS Summit) once again, and assumed that it is nothing more than a meeting of the federation of small owners who are always discontented? from earlier capitals.
As for Washington, it is the only one who can give or imbue ranks and roles to those it sees as small, and it is the one who has the will of fate and power from the great dollar and sanctions to the stick of aircraft carriers.
And woe to those who defy the will of the “god Zeus”, so he gives him the tools of punishment whatever he wants to be an example for those who are considered. It took the Americans only twenty years to express a shy apology for their invasion and destruction of Iraq, as well as their refusal to impose a stricter governance system on the American banking system after the mortgage pandemic in 2007 and the almost complete collapse of the international banking system, and that failure was translated again through The collapse of the “Silicon Valley” bank on March 10, 2023.
Whether or not the BRICS bloc models succeed (similar to the New Development Bank) depends on a country’s awareness of the vitality of geography and connected and continuous cultures, and that all models of hegemony, eastern and western, are destined for failure if not global wars, and that the diplomacy of “acting agents” has expired. Whatever the solvency of geography from the perspectives of human sizes and masses, experiments have proven that ants can defeat elephants. As well as what is related to other internal challenges within the balances of what is known as “the founding countries and the next ones”, this is not OPEC +, and it cannot be assumed that an economic geography accepts the size of the countries represented by the countries of the Arabian Peninsula, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, that it is symbolized by a sign (+ ) as if it were a geographical emergency, not a strategic actor. If the founders of the conglomerate misread political history since the end of the Cold War, and introduced the mechanisms of virtual weights on the real ground of political economy, then it will inevitably turn into another model of crippling global economic justice.
The BRICS bloc will not dislodge the dollar from its throne, and some should not be dragged into such a hypothesis. The will of 42% of the world’s population to be branded with a union of owners makes them able to develop common visions as a result of the inevitability of geography and culture, first of all. As for the second, it has become necessary to redefine the concept of interests from the perspectives of the national interests of the elders, and the other regional interests that can be interdependent among its countries over them, and such an impact on the concept of international cooperation as well as setting the promised economic justice on a path that may lead to such. The North has always told us about the necessities of resorting to political realism, but it failed to achieve an orphan model of sustainable development and stability, the latest of which was the crisis in Ukraine that led to it.
What caused it is not only the Russian military operation in Ukrainian territory, but rather a strategic miscalculation on the part of the United States, and a European inability to express political tools that are more capable of expressing a comprehensive will, and containment that is more capable of representing its higher interests in Europe.
It is the dawn of the South, if the South is better at realizing “employing” what the connected human geography represents and its common cultural denominators, as well as the mistake of being closed and missing openness to major pioneering experiences such as Japan, South Korea and Australia, and these three must also realize that geography has merits that take precedence over history, and that the closest Strategic first.
Bahraini writer
