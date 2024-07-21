Defense Ministry: Attack aircraft captured Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers in Krasnogorovka

Stormtroopers of the Southern Group of Forces captured a group of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported by TASS with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

This happened during the assault on one of the districts of Krasnogorovka. The military was clearing multi-story buildings where there were firing positions. The Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers surrendered “as a result of assault actions,” the department specified.

Earlier, captured Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier Yevgeny Kurgak said that Ukrainian soldiers were fleeing from Krasnogorovka to the DPR due to fatigue and long stay at the front. He also said that among those mobilized in this settlement there are people with serious pathologies.