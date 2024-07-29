Home page World

From: Celine Gomez

Press Split

Southern Europe is suffering from a massive heatwave with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius. Meteorologists are warning of dangerously high peak values.

Munich – The summer of 2024 will show its extreme side at the end of July. Some of Europe’s popular holiday destinations are struggling with mega heat. The south of Europe is experiencing record-breaking temperatures. A look at the current maps shows the weather situation. According to weather experts, the forecasts for Italy, the Balkan region and Spain for Tuesday (July 30) are particularly alarming. The heat wave is also expected to make itself felt in full in Germany in August.

An exceptionally intense heatwave is expected in large parts of southern Europe

In Spain and on the Balearic Islands, according to the weather center, record-breaking highs of up to 44 degrees are expected on Tuesday, bringing an intense heat wave to the region.

“The summer of 2024 is out of control and in some regions of Europe it will actually be a hellish summer. These are indeed scary weather maps,” meteorologist Dominik Jung told wetter.net. According to the weather expert, this is definitely not normal for this time of year. “Even for a Spanish summer, this is just extremely hot and life-threatening,” Jung stresses.

Temperatures in some holiday destinations are rising enormously. © David Inderlied/Imago

Also on the Balkans and in Italy temperatures are rising rapidly. The heat wave has reached South Tyrol, as has stol.it reported. Temperatures are expected to rise to 35 degrees in some areas. Due to the expected temperatures, some regions are subject to Province of Bolzano – South Tyrol Red warning. Tourists should also protect themselves from the heat and follow a few expert tips.

The ongoing heat wave is expected to German Weather Service (DWD) caused by the continuous influx of so-called “continental tropical air”. This extremely hot and dry air flows from North Africa and is channeled to southern and southeastern Europe by low-pressure areas in the northeast Atlantic. Almost no precipitation occurs in this dry air mass, which further exacerbates the high temperatures with a persistent drought.

Weather phenomena in Bavaria: 15 spectacular pictures View photo gallery

Increased risk of forest fires due to extreme heat in southern Europe: Greece takes protective measures

In view of the record temperatures, the Greek Ministry of Culture decided last week to close all archaeological sites from noon to 5 p.m. local time, as the daily News reported. This measure also includes well-known sights such as the Acropolis in Athens and the ancient site of Olympia.

In addition, the Greek civil protection service is warning of an increased risk of fire in many regions of the country. A fire service spokesman explained on television that even small fires could quickly grow into devastating fires due to the persistent dryness and strong winds. In Italy, a holiday resort is already battling flames. (cg)