Home page World

From: Sven Schneider

Split

Anyone who goes to the Mediterranean in June 2023 to go on vacation is “unlucky”. Southern Europe is drowning in constant rain, squalls and thunderstorms. The view of the weather.

Hamm – summer, sun, cold drinks are actually guaranteed during the warm season in southern Europe. However, anyone traveling to Italy, France, Spain and large parts of the Mediterranean coast in the first weeks of June should probably pack a rain jacket. In In Germany, on the other hand, holidaymakers can look forward to lots of sun and hardly any precipitation look forward to how calf reported.

Southern Europe drowns in storms – “Anyone planning a holiday on the Mediterranean is unlucky”

Hardly any rain is to be expected in large parts of Germany until June 9, 2023. On the one hand, this could mean that some will already set up the pool in the garden and turn on the barbecue almost every day, but at the same time poses a great risk of forest fires due to the severe drought. Very unusual: in southern Europe of all places Weather– completely different situation.

In popular travel countries such as Spain, Italy and the Balkan Peninsula, a lot of rain is expected until mid-June. According to qualified meteorologist Dominik Jung, locals and holidaymakers have to reckon with up to 150 liters of precipitation per square meter – spread over the days, of course. There is hardly a trace of summer, however.

Popular holiday countries are drowning in constant rain – summer in Germany

“Anyone planning a holiday around the Mediterranean in the next ten days is really unlucky. He could just as well stay at home, ”said Dominik Jung at wetter.net with a view to the sobering weather forecast. The reason for the uncomfortable weather conditions in the Mediterranean is a low pressure area.

Breathtaking and exotic: the ten most beautiful long-haul travel destinations in the world View photo gallery

And that brings with it heavy precipitation, hail, squalls and regional storms in southern Europe. “The full program,” says Dominik Jung. There is no improvement in sight with regard to the weather. According to Dominik Jung, the low pressure area in the popular holiday destinations is “stuck” for the next seven to nine days (as of June 2nd).

And Germany? The Federal Republic hardly feels anything at all. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are to be expected at most at the edge of the Alps. So who in North Rhine-Westphalia holidaying on “balconies” or planning a trip to the North Sea or Baltic Sea should definitely do so in view of the weather forecast for the beginning of June.