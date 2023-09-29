The countries of the MED9 group called this Friday (29) for a “significant” increase in the efforts of the European Union (EU) in the nations of origin and transit of migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean from Africa towards Europe.

The leaders of MED9 – a group that brings together France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Croatia and Slovenia – met at the 10th Euro-Mediterranean Summit in Valletta, Malta, at a key moment for migration policy because of of the debate on the European Pact on Migration and Asylum between EU Member States.

“Smugglers do not decide who can or cannot enter Europe,” declared Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at a press conference to present a statement calling for “a renewed approach” in order to effectively reduce movements and prevent departure. of illegal migrants from their countries of origin.

The document, which supports many of the positions defended by Meloni, calls for tackling the “fundamental causes of irregular migration, the dismantling of human smuggling networks and the prevention of the departure of vessels that do not meet international security standards”.

It also calls for “improving the return rate of rejected asylum seekers and other third-country nationals who have no legal right to stay in the EU”.

“The situation we are experiencing is exceptional and requires a united response from Europe and solidarity with Italy, Greece and Spain, the main countries where migrants disembark,” added French President Emmanuel Macron, who met with Meloni and the president of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, in parallel with the summit.

This is the second meeting between Meloni and Macron this week, following the meeting they had on Tuesday in Rome, described by the Italian government as “long and cordial”, following a period of disagreements between the two countries over migration issues.

“We have to improve our internal functioning to combat migration,” Macron said, referring to negotiations in the EU “and external action with African and transit countries.”

The MED9 statement was made after the negotiation of the last remaining item for the European pact was interrupted on Thursday (28), when everything pointed to an imminent agreement. However, Italy backed out and its Interior Minister, Matteo Piantedosi, left the meeting prematurely and left for Rome.

The latest text presented on Thursday was supported by Germany and France, but was opposed by Poland and Hungary.

Meloni explained that Italy withdrew from the meeting after Germany proposed an amendment relating to humanitarian aid NGOs that she considered “a step backwards”.

She criticized other European countries for focusing their proposals on the “redistribution” of migrants between EU countries and called for more collaborative measures with African countries, both of origin and transit for the hundreds of thousands of people trying to reach Europe each year. the years.

“It is not a solution for one country to throw the problem at another”, he insisted.

Meloni also proposed that ships from humanitarian organizations disembark migrants rescued in the Mediterranean in their countries of origin, rather than in Italian ports.

“You cannot be supportive and push the problem onto others”, pondered the Italian leader, whose government does not agree with Germany on the help that this country offers to humanitarian organizations to operate in the Mediterranean.