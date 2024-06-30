Cities in the south of the country recorded low temperatures and frost in the early morning of this Sunday (30). According to the Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology), a strong and large mass of polar air dropped the temperature in Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina.

In Urupema, in the Serra Catarinense region, the negative temperature reached -7.2 degrees °C, the lowest of the year in the State.

The cities of São Joaquim (-6.7°C), Urubici (-5.7°C), Painel (-4°C) and Bocaina do Sul (-3.2°C) also recorded negative temperatures.

In São José dos Ausentes, in Rio Grande do Sul, thermometers registered -4°C. In Gramado, a tourist city in the Serra Gaúcha, the temperature was 0°. In Porto Alegre, thermometers registered 5°C.

In Curitiba, the temperature was 2°C. In Foz do Iguaçu, located in the Triple Frontier region, the thermometers reached 5°C.

The data are from Epagri/Ciram (Agricultural Research and Rural Extension Company of Santa Catarina), an agency of the Government of the State of Santa Catarina, and Inmet.

According to the institute, the intensification and change in wind direction are still expected to accentuate the cold in the coming days in the South Region.

With information from Brazil Agency.