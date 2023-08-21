The earthquake struck at 2:41 p.m. local time, about 7 kilometers southeast of Ojai, Ventura County. The earthquake was followed by several smaller aftershocks. According to the US tsunami warning system, there was no threat of a tsunami.

“There are no immediate reports of damage at this time, but the earthquake was widely felt throughout Ventura County,” said a statement on the Ventura County Incident Information website.

California is preparing for storm Hilary that will pass over the US state on Sunday and bring a lot of rain. The rainfall can cause flooding, mudslides and power outages.

