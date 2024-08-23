Chiapas, Mexico.- The Chiapas strip, bordering Guatemala, is a region plagued by violence from criminal groups fighting over drug and arms trafficking, as well as the illegal transfer of migrants.

In recent weeks, municipalities such as Chicomuselo, Motozintla, Ángel Albino Corzo, Amatenango and Frontera Comalapa have registered shootings, threats from hitmen, drug blockades and murders.

Three cartels

At least three drug trafficking groups are fighting for control of the route that connects Central America to the Gulf and the Pacific coast of Mexico.

The Sinaloa Cartel (CDS), the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) and the Chiapas and Guatemala Cartel, made up of defectors from the CJNG, are the ones who have caused this war that affects the inhabitants of several regions, but especially those on the southern border.

CDS: According to local security reports, as well as testimonies from residents, the CDS has control of several towns in Chicomuselo, as well as Motozintla and San Cristóbal de las Casas, in the latter of which a local group called ‘Los Motonetos’ also operates. They are also reported to operate in Ocosingo, Chilón, Yajalón, Tila and Tumbalá.

CJNG: The CJNG has control in the Chicomuselo municipality in alliance with the local group ‘El Maíz’, as well as in Salto del Agua.

Chiapas and Guatemala Cartel: There is their presence in the Frailesca region, as well as disputed territory in other areas of southeastern Chiapas.

Hours of narco-violence

Since the weekend of August 18, residents of the region began to report attacks and threats from the drug trafficking group.

Residents made panic purchases, which were limited by criminals to avoid displacement of residents, although some managed to flee to try to reach Tuxtla Gutiérrez by caravan, through La Concordia and Comitán.

Drug dealer forces them… drug dealer kills them

In Angel Albino Corzo, residents who were blocking a road with dump trucks and who hours earlier had threatened the military and cut off the power to a camp, told the Army that they were being forced by hitmen for fear that they would do something to their families.

In Motozintla, a group of residents also said they were forced to march to demonstrate the power of a criminal group, but on the way they were attacked by the rival cartel, which left at least two dead.

And the authorities?

Amid the urgency for peace, the state government, led by Morena leader Rutilio Escandón, has remained silent, as it has done with many other events and massacres.

Instead of talking about the topic, Escandón gives reports on meteorology or culture on social media.