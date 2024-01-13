Inmet issued an alert for the occurrence of a large volume of rain in São Paulo, southern Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro

Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology) forecast for Friday (12 January 2024) warns of the occurrence of a large volume of rain in the coming days in areas of the Southeast, due to the increase in humidity convergence over the region. From Saturday (13 January), a cold front advances along the coast of São Paulo.

The combination of heat, high air humidity and a trough (elongated area of ​​low pressure) at medium and low levels of the atmosphere will enhance areas of instability and cause intense rains in São Paulo, in the south of Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro.

Heavy and voluminous rain will hit some points:

coastal strip, east and Vale do Paraíba region, in São Paulo;

south, southwest and Zona da Mata, in Minas Gerais;

south-central Rio de Janeiro.

According to the institute, there is the possibility of daily volumes of around 100 millimeters in areas along the coast of São Paulo and on the border of the States of Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais, in a localized manner.

The cold front on the coast of São Paulo is due to the increase in humidity convergence over the east of the Southeast Region, a pattern that will continue, at least, until Monday (Jan. 15).

“In the next 5 days, the COSMO model indicates rainfall totals in points on the coast of São Paulo, in Vale do Paraíba, Serra da Mantiqueira, south of Minas Gerais and center-south of Rio de Janeiro, which could be around 200 millimeters. (mm). Locally, it can rain up to 300 mm”informs Inmet.

“It is worth highlighting that the relief of the region, with the presence of the Mar and Mantiqueira mountains, can reinforce instability, causing disruption in some locations”he added.

With information from Brazil Agency.