SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The reservoirs of hydroelectric plants in the Southeast and Midwest should end the month of August with 53.1% of capacity, estimated the National Electric System Operator (ONS) this Friday.

This would represent a drop of close to 8.4 percentage points compared to the storage recorded this Friday, of 61.5%, in the region where the largest hydroelectric lakes in the country are located.

The levels of hydroelectric lakes in the country’s main submarket have been falling during the dry season, but are still at much more comfortable levels compared to 2021, when the country faced severe rainfall shortages.

The ONS also projected that the region’s hydroelectric plants will receive rainfall equivalent to 67% of the historical average in August.

In the other regions, rainfall is expected at 80% of the historical average in the South, 67% in the Northeast and 89% in the North.

The agency also estimated an increase of 0.6% in the electric energy load in Brazil in August.

(By Leticia Fucuchima)