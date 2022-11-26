In 2019, Brazil had 45,945 km² of urbanized area, equivalent to 0.54% of the country’s total area. More than 1/3 (36.5%) of the country’s total urbanized area is concentrated in the Southeast region. This is what the study reveals Urbanized Areas in Brazil 2019, based on the visual interpretation of satellite images, with the year 2019 as reference, and published on Friday (25.Nov.2022) by IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). Mapping makes it possible to portray and measure the distribution and extent of urban areas in the country, as well as assess their expansion.

“If, on the one hand, all the urbanized areas in the country would fit in the State of Espírito Santo, on the other hand, the sum of urbanized areas in Brazil is greater than that of entire countries, such as Denmark and the Netherlands”compares Manuela Alvarenga, IBGE’s Land Use and Coverage Observation manager.

Of the 27 Federation Units, 14 had less than 1,000 km² of urbanized areas in 2019. For this study, an urbanized area is any contiguous built-up area that presents an agglomeration of residences, streets and other buildings in sufficient proximity to allow for neighborhood relations and daily exchanges .

the state of Sao Paulo owns 18.39% of the total urbanized areas and empty allotments (areas with the implementation of streets, without homes or with few isolated homes) in the national territory, totaling 8,614.62 km². In turn, the Amapá it is the State with the smallest absolute area, totaling 151.22 km² of urbanized areas and subdivisions, which represents 0.33% of the national total.

“The urbanized spots in Brazil are quite concentrated and aggregate around themselves or bordering the already existing infrastructure, such as a road, for example”explains Manuela. “Following the historical model, the general distribution of urbanized areas in the country demonstrates concentration on the coast”completes the geographer.

In the 443 coastal municipalities, which occupy 5% of the official area of ​​the national territory, there is an extension of 9,166.79 km² of urbanized areas, about 19% of the total urbanized areas in the country. In contrast, along the border strip municipalities, which add up to an extension of 2,265,046.64 km² (about 27% of the territory), there are 3,803.20 km² of urbanized areas (about 8% of the national total). In these, the largest concentrations are in the border areas of the southern region of the country and the State of roraima🇧🇷

Even so, the interiorization of urbanized areas occurs, largely following an alignment with circulation routes, such as roads and river courses, which is reflected in the shape of many urban spots. Examples of this phenomenon are the urban concentration of São José dos Campos (SP), aligned with Highway BR-116 (Presidente Dutra), and the urban concentration of Imperatriz (MA), aligned with Highway BR-010 (Belém-Brasília) and the Tocantins River.

DF HAS 94.59% OF “DENSE” AREA

The study also considered the proportions of density, dividing the urbanized areas studied into dense or not so dense – in addition to registering empty subdivisions. This last category began to be observed in the current edition of the mapping, and it does not exactly constitute a consolidated urbanized area, but rather an indication of an urbanization trend. These are areas altered by anthropic action, presumably destined to be urbanized areas, with well-defined and delimited streets, but without buildings or in insufficient quantity to be classified as a low-density urbanized area.

Of the total mapped area (48,052 km²) in the country, 76.5% were considered densely urbanized (spots of continuous urban occupation that are closer to each other, with few empty spaces and large capillarity of roads); 19.1% not very dense (buildings spaced apart, typical of areas in the process of being occupied on the outskirts of cities or locations far from urban centers); and 4.4% were classified as empty subdivisions.

“Where there are more dense areas, there is also a tendency to have more less dense areas, as they are phenomena associated with the process of urban expansion”, comments Manuela. Most States follow an average distribution pattern between 70% and 80% of dense areas and 20% and 30% of low-density areas, excepting, on the one hand, Piauí, Amazonas, Pará, Acre and Roraima, which have more than 30% of their urbanized areas classified as low density, and, on the other hand, Paraná, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo and the Federal District with more than 85% of their urbanized areas classified as dense. In case of DFthis proportion reaches 94.59%.

Empty subdivisions have more variable distributions. However, in the analysis by Major Regions, it is possible to notice the highlight of the Northeast region, with 826.19 km² of areas of empty subdivisions, surpassing in more than 100 km² the 2nd place, the Southeast region, with 646.18 km² of areas like this classified. The highlights are the States of Ceará (11.70%), Pernambuco (8.74%) and Piauí (8.49%), presenting the highest proportions of empty subdivisions in the total mapped areas. “This may point to a trend of recent urban expansion in these units of the Federation, which must be observed in the next editions of the mapping”argues Manuela.

CAPITALS DOMINATE RANKING

Among the large urban concentrations, those with a population of over 300,000 inhabitants, which comprise the largest urbanized areas in Brazil, the highlights are in the regions of the state capitals, but with some exceptions, especially in the state of São Paulo, such as the urban concentration of Campinas (SP) which, with 492.49 km² of urbanized areas, is among the 10 largest in Brazil. Urban concentrations are population arrangements or isolated municipalities with a population of over 100,000 inhabitants that present a high degree of internal integration and marked conurbation processes, among other characteristics.

Only the urban concentrations of São Paulo (SP), comprising 37 municipalities, and Rio de Janeiro (RJ), comprising 21 municipalities, have extensions greater than 1,000 km² of urbanized areas, the first with 2,133.81 km² and the second with 1,693.80 km². Currently composed of 18 municipalities, the urban concentration of Curitiba (PR) was the one that demonstrated, in the analyzed period, between the mapping editions with the reference years 2015 and 2019, the highest total growth identified in Brazil in absolute terms (185, 58 km²), an addition of about 32% in its urban area. It is worth remembering that, for the edition with the reference year of 2015, satellite images were used from the year 2011, according to inputs available at the time.

Among the medium urban concentrations, those with a population between 100,000 and 300,000 inhabitants, Jundiaí (SP), with 241.84 km², and Ribeirão Preto (SP), with 188.97 km², have the largest areas. Another São Paulo highlight is São José do Rio Preto (SP), with 178.49 km², appearing among the largest in Brazil. Uberlândia, in Minas Gerais, is an average urban concentration in an isolated municipality that stands out with 172.85 km² of urbanized areas.

Among the 185 medium and large urban concentrations in Brazil, compared to the previous edition of the study, with a reference year of 2015, most (95.38% of the total areas in 2015) of urbanized areas did not change (19,095 .90 km²). As for changes, it is observed that the addition of urbanized areas was the most frequent process (3,929.56 km²), representing an increase of approximately 19% of them in the period, followed by densification (531.40 km²) at 2.65% of the mapped area in 2015.

“This indicates a continued expansion of the phenomenon of urbanization in Brazil. The densification and subtraction processes did not occur in significant areas”observes Manuela, adding that the mapping of urbanized areas is one of the key variables for apprehending the urban phenomenon. “Associated with information on population, environment, economy, circulation and networks, among others, it presents great potential for urban planning in Brazil”concludes the geographer.

With information from IGBE News Agencies.