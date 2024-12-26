The Premier League continues its course and this Thursday December 26

They will measure their strength in the St. Mary’s Stadium

Southampton and West Ham

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Matchday 17 of the championship.

Southampton come into the match having faced West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur while West Ham played their last Premier League matches against Southampton and AFC Bournemouth. After the match against West Ham, Southampton will play against Crystal Palace and Brentford. For its part, West Ham will play against Liverpool and Manchester City.

Southampton – West Ham

Premier League standings and statistics

Before kick-off at St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton occupies the position number 20 of the Premier League standings with 6 points, while

West Ham occupies the position number 14 of the table with 20 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the Premier League standings.

So far, in the Premier League Southampton has a balance of 11

goals in favor

and 36

goals against which have meant 1 games won, 3 tied and 13 lost. West Ham comes into the match having scored 22 goals and conceded 30, which has translated into 5 games won, 5 drawn and 7 lost.

So far in the championship, Southampton has achieved 1 victory, 1 draw and 6 defeats at home, while West Ham has achieved 2 victories, 3 draws and 3 defeats as a visitor.

Check the Premier League goal scorer and assist tables before the match between Southampton and West Ham.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

Premier League match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Southampton and West Ham today

The match between Southampton and West Ham corresponding to the day Matchday 17 The Premier League takes place today, Thursday, December 26 at the St. Mary’s Stadium. The match will start at 4:00 p.m. and you can watch it on DAZN, DAZN 4.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, Southampton’s schedule, West Ham’s schedule and Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.