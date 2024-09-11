He Manchester United and the Southampton They open Matchday 4 of the Premier League after the FIFA World Cup break and star in a crucial match to determine the team’s mood at the start of the season.
After the international break, the activity of the Premier League with an important duel to try to get out of the lower part of the classification. Red Devils visit the Saints with the intention of saying goodbye to their terrible streaks, which is why this is one of the most important matches this weekend.
Below we leave you all the information to follow the match of Manchester United against Southampton: how to watch streaming, schedule, possible lineups and the usual forecast.
City: Southampton, southern England
Date: Saturday, September 14
Schedule: 13:30 (Spain), 8:30 (Argentina), 5:30 (Mexico)
Stadium: St Mary’s Stadium
In Spain The match can be followed live on DAZN; while on Argentina will be seen through Disney+, in Mexico on MAX and Fox Sports Premium, and on USA on ESPN Sports.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Brentford
|
3-1 D
|
Premier League
|
Cardiff
|
3-5 V
|
EFL Cup
|
Nottingham Forest
|
0-1 D
|
Premier League
|
Newcastle
|
1-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Getafe
|
0-0 E
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Liverpool
|
0-3 D
|
Premier League
|
Brighton
|
2-1 D
|
Premier League
|
Fulham
|
1-0 V
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City
|
1-1 (7-6) D
|
Community Shield
|
Liverpool
|
0-3 D
|
Friendly
He Southampton He had to work very hard hand in hand with Russell Martin during the FIFA Date, because although they have had good performances in their first three matches Premier Leagueall of them have been defeats and their return to the top flight of English football has been very tough.
For this reason, the game against Manchester United This is key, because if they manage to correct the mistakes they made at the start, which already cost them three clear goals at the start of the season, they could aspire to a draw or, in the best case, a win.
He Manchester United comes to this match after a necessary break of FIFA dateas they have only been able to win one of the first three matches in the Premier League; they lost the Community Shield on penalties and they were thrashed against the Liverpool.
Above, the criticism of Casemiro They have completely destabilized the Brazilian star, who already did not have the best relationship with Erik Ten Hagso now with the addition of Manuel Ugartea delicate moment could be triggered that compromises the future of the former Real Madrid footballer in Manchester.
Manchester United: André Onana; Noussair Mazraoui, Mathijs De Light, Lisandro Martínez, Diogo Dalot; Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte, Bruno Fernandes; Garnacho, Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee.
Southampton: Aaron Ramsdale; Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Jan Bednarek, Jack Stephens; Yukinari Sugawara, Will Smallbone, Flynn Downes, Joe Aribo, Kyle Walker-Peters; Adam Armstrong and Ben Brereton.
Southampton 1-3 Manchester United. Erik Ten Hag has the tools to lift this Manchester United and the best thing that could have happened to United was to face a newly promoted team that is having a hard time adapting to the Premier LeagueSouthampton still have many tactical deficiencies and this is where the Red Devils will win.
